FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea may hike Iran oil imports once sanctions lifted - official
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
August 31, 2015 / 3:31 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea may hike Iran oil imports once sanctions lifted - official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man fills a canister with petrol that he says was brought from Iran, at a roadside petrol station on the outskirts of Quetta in this file photo taken on February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

SEJONG, South Korea (Reuters) - South Korea will consider increasing its imports of Iranian crude oil and condensate when sanctions on Tehran are lifted, a senior government official said on Monday.

Woo Tae-hee, deputy minister for trade, who was part of a recent South Korean delegation to Iran seeking possible deals in the oil, gas and construction sectors noted there had been a sharp fall in imports of Iranian oil since the sanctions were imposed.

“Iranian crude has good quality, and its condensate is one we can utilize well,” Woo said. “We will consider increasing imports of Iranian oil, which however will only be possible when the sanctions are lifted since they are still present.”

Additional oil imports would be discussed later, he added.

Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said after the delegation’s visit that Seoul agreed to increase its purchases of Iranian oil once a nuclear deal with world powers cleared the way for an easing of international sanctions on Tehran. He did not elaborate the details of the agreement.

The sanctions are unlikely to be removed until next year as the deal requires approval by the U.S. Congress. Nuclear inspectors must also confirm Iran is complying with the deal.

South Korea’s Iranian oil imports fell 11 percent to 111,665 barrels per day in the first seven months of this year from the same period of last year, according to Reuters calculation based upon industry data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) last week.

Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.