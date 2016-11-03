FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Swiss attorney general halts Iran talks political espionage case
November 3, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 10 months ago

Swiss attorney general halts Iran talks political espionage case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Switzerland's attorney general has halted an investigation into suspected political espionage at a Geneva hotel, which was opened a month after talks on Iran's nuclear plans took place.

There was a lack of evidence about the people behind the spying, the Office of the Attorney (OAG, said.

It opened criminal proceedings in May 2015 after malware was discovered on computers in the hotel.

"Investigations revealed that a significant number of computers (servers and clients) at a hotel in Geneva had been infected with a form of malware," OAG said in a statement on Thursday. "This malware was developed for the purposes of espionage, and is basically used to gather data from the computers infected."

A source said the malware was discovered on computers at the Hotel President Wilson, where talks on Iran's nuclear work had taken place a month before, following a tip off from the Swiss intelligence services.

The attorney general's office said it was suspending proceedings because no evidence regarding the perpetrators' identities had been obtained. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
