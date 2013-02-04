FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 4, 2013 / 1:19 PM / in 5 years

Assad does not need Iranian fighters: Iranian Foreign Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Syria’s government has no need of foreign fighters to quell an uprising against the rule of President Bashar al-Assad, Iran’s Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said on Monday.

“The army of Syria is big enough, they do not need fighters from outside,” Salehi told a conference in Berlin when asked if Tehran was providing military assistance to Assad.

“We are giving them (Assad’s government) economic support, we are sending gasoline, we are sending wheat. We are trying to send electricity to them through Iraq, we have not been successful,” he added.

Iran is Assad’s main ally along with Russia.

Reporting by Stephen Brown, writing by Gareth Jones

