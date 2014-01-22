FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran's Rouhani says Geneva 2 meeting unlikely to succeed
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 22, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 4 years ago

Iran's Rouhani says Geneva 2 meeting unlikely to succeed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Talks in Switzerland between Syria’s government and its enemies to end the country’s three years of civil war are unlikely to be successful, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani said on Wednesday, the official IRNA news agency reported.

“Because of the lack of influential players in the meeting, I doubt about the Geneva 2 meeting’s success in fighting against terrorism ... and its ability to resolve the Syria crisis,” Rouhani said.

“The Geneva 2 meeting has already failed without it even being started.”

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon retracted an invitation to Iran after Syria’s political opposition said on Monday it would withdraw from the peace talks scheduled for January 22 if President Bashar al-Assad’s main sponsor took part.

(This version of the story corrects day in lead)

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.