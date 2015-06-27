FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Fabius says three conditions still not met for Iran deal
#World News
June 27, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

France's Fabius says three conditions still not met for Iran deal

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius talks to journalists upon his arrival to attend the nuclear talks between Tehran and six world powers in Vienna, Austria, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Saturday there were three conditions that Iran still needed to accept to ensure a “solid” agreement with major powers over its nuclear program.

“What we want is a robust deal that recognizes Iran’s right to civil nuclear power, but guarantees that Iran gives up definitively the nuclear weapon,” Laurent Fabius said on arrival in Vienna.

“For this there are three indispensable conditions: a lasting limitation of Iran’s research and development capacity, a rigorous inspection of sites, including military if needed, and the third condition is the automatic return of sanctions in case it violates its commitments.”

Reporting By John Irish; editing by Parisa Hafezi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
