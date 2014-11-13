FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Fabius says key questions remain on Iran nuclear deal
#World News
November 13, 2014

France's Fabius says key questions remain on Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Foreign Affairs Minister Laurent Fabius in Caen, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Thursday that important questions still needed to be resolved regarding Iran’s nuclear program but that it hoped to reach an agreement by Nov. 24.

“I hope that we will be able to achieve an agreement but there are still key questions to resolve,” French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said at a news conference with Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni.

“I can’t make any predictions at this time. I think it will only be on the day of the 24th that we’ll be able to make an assessment,” Fabius said.

The minister added that he was setting aside a couple of days and nights to go to Vienna if needed for the end of the Iran talks, which are due to run from Nov. 18-24.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Regan

