FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Iran and European planemaker ATR to sign contract next week - minister
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 31, 2016 / 4:56 PM / 8 months ago

Iran and European planemaker ATR to sign contract next week - minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran and European planemaker ATR are due to sign a deal next week for the purchase of 20 short-haul passenger aircraft, an Iranian official said on Saturday, weeks after Tehran finalised deals with Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA).

ATR, co-owned by Airbus and Italy's Leonardo Finmeccanica (LDOF.MI), in February reported preliminary orders from Iran for 20 twin-engine turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft.

"Representatives of ATR will come to Tehran this Wednesday to have a final round of talks," Deputy Transport Minister Asghar Fakhrieh-Kashan was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency.

"The final version of the contract will be reviewed, and if there is no problem, it will be signed by both sides."

Fakhrieh-Kashan added that the contract for 20 planes was worth $400 million.

Iran signed contracts with Europe's Airbus and American planemaker Boeing in December to purchase around 180 jets, its biggest commercial deals with the West since its 1979 revolution.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.