FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
As sanctions ease, European carriers land in Iran
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 2, 2016 / 5:26 PM / a year ago

As sanctions ease, European carriers land in Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The first British Airways direct flight from London landed in Tehran on Friday (September 2) after nearly four years of suspension.

The airline, owned by IAG, becomes the the second European carrier to resume flights to Iran after Air France made the move in April after a pause for eight years.

Passengers on board the Boeing 777, which departed Heathrow Thursday evening (September 1), welcomed the resumption of direct flights as they landed at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport.

"Fantastic, fantastic. Because I come to Iran quite frequently and it was a big problem to get a flight in Iran Air," said businessman Reza Arefi.

"It was a really good flight, it was fantastic. The service was really good and the flight was really quick as well," said university student Amir Ali.

The service follows the relaxation of sanctions against Iran and the reopening of the British embassy in the Iranian capital last year which was ransacked by protesters in 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.