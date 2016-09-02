As sanctions ease, European carriers land in Iran

The first British Airways direct flight from London landed in Tehran on Friday (September 2) after nearly four years of suspension.

The airline, owned by IAG, becomes the the second European carrier to resume flights to Iran after Air France made the move in April after a pause for eight years.

Passengers on board the Boeing 777, which departed Heathrow Thursday evening (September 1), welcomed the resumption of direct flights as they landed at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport.

"Fantastic, fantastic. Because I come to Iran quite frequently and it was a big problem to get a flight in Iran Air," said businessman Reza Arefi.

"It was a really good flight, it was fantastic. The service was really good and the flight was really quick as well," said university student Amir Ali.

The service follows the relaxation of sanctions against Iran and the reopening of the British embassy in the Iranian capital last year which was ransacked by protesters in 2011.