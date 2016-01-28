France did not ask European Union to consider new Iran sanctions: EU diplomats

BRUSSELS/PARIS, (Reuters) - France did not ask the European Union to consider new sanctions on Iran at a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels last week, EU diplomats and a French official said on Wednesday.

“No such request was made,” said one EU diplomat who declined to be named, in response to a report that Paris asked for additional sanctions to be considered over recent Iranian missile tests.

The diplomat said France’s Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius was not present at the meeting.