France did not ask European Union to consider new Iran sanctions: EU diplomats
January 27, 2016

France did not ask European Union to consider new Iran sanctions: EU diplomats

BRUSSELS/PARIS, (Reuters) - France did not ask the European Union to consider new sanctions on Iran at a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels last week, EU diplomats and a French official said on Wednesday.

“No such request was made,” said one EU diplomat who declined to be named, in response to a report that Paris asked for additional sanctions to be considered over recent Iranian missile tests.

The diplomat said France’s Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius was not present at the meeting.

Reporting by Robin Emmott, Alastair Macdonald and John Irish; Editing by Dominic Evans/Ruth Pitchford

