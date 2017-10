Iran's President Hassan Rouhani arrives to attend a meeting with French business leaders and politicians at a hotel in Paris, France, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - France has asked the European Union to consider new sanctions on Iran over recent missile tests, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed officials.

AP said two officials from EU nations said the request was made last week at a meeting of EU foreign ministers.