FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss agree road map with Iran for boosting ties
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 27, 2016 / 3:14 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss agree road map with Iran for boosting ties

Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann (L) and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani clap after a news conference in Tehran February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland said on Saturday it had agreed on a “road map” for building business, financial and other links with Iran after Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann met his counterpart Hassan Rouhani in Tehran.

“The aim is to relaunch various dialogues between Switzerland and Iran,” Switzerland’s department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research said in a statement.

“These include an economic and financial dialogue and a human rights and justice dialogue; a dialogue on migration issues is already underway.”

Foreign business delegations have flocked to Tehran since the United States, European Union and United Nations lifted international sanctions in January after reaching a deal to curb and monitor Iran’s disputed nuclear program.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.