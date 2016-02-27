Swiss agree road map with Iran for boosting ties

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland said on Saturday it had agreed on a “road map” for building business, financial and other links with Iran after Swiss President Johann Schneider-Ammann met his counterpart Hassan Rouhani in Tehran.

“The aim is to relaunch various dialogues between Switzerland and Iran,” Switzerland’s department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research said in a statement.

“These include an economic and financial dialogue and a human rights and justice dialogue; a dialogue on migration issues is already underway.”

Foreign business delegations have flocked to Tehran since the United States, European Union and United Nations lifted international sanctions in January after reaching a deal to curb and monitor Iran’s disputed nuclear program.