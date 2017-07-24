FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
France's Alstom in deal to build metro carriages in Iran
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
THE FUTURE OF MONEY
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Russia
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Israel cites immunity for guard in Jordan embassy shooting
Israel
Israel cites immunity for guard in Jordan embassy shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
July 24, 2017 / 1:15 PM / an hour ago

France's Alstom in deal to build metro carriages in Iran

1 Min Read

The logo of Alstom is seen before a news conference to present the company's full year 2016/17 annual results in Saint-Ouen, near Paris, France, May 4, 2017.Gonzalo Fuentes

DUBAI (Reuters) - French train maker and manufacturing group Alstom has signed a deal to enter into a joint venture that will build metro and suburban rail carriages in Iran, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Monday.

Alstom is partnering with the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran, an investment fund active throughout the country's industry, and Iranian Rail Industries Development Co, according to the preliminary accord signed late on Sunday, Mehr added.

Alstom will hold 60 percent of the project, Mehr added, without giving the value of the deal.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Dale Hudson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.