FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iranian minister's Turkey visit postponed: Turkish official
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 11, 2015 / 6:33 AM / 2 years ago

Iranian minister's Turkey visit postponed: Turkish official

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) and the head of the country's Atomic Energy Organization, Ali Akbar Salehi, arrive for a nuclear deal review meeting in Tehran August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A planned visit to Turkey by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, during which he had been expected to discuss the Syrian conflict, has been postponed, a Turkish Foreign Ministry official said on Tuesday.

The official gave no further details.

Turkey and Iran back opposing sides in the wars in Syria and Yemen, but their economic interdependence has kept relations broadly on track.

Turkey has stepped up its involvement in Syria’s civil war in recent weeks, calling for a protected zone that could relieve pressure on rebels fighting against forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, a close ally of Iran.

Iran’s ISNA news agency quoted an Iranian Foreign Ministry official as saying the trip would go ahead at a later date.

“This visit is on the agenda but will take place at a later date because the schedules didn’t line up in this time frame,” the official said.

Zarif was expected in Beirut later on Tuesday. He is also expected to visit Moscow next week, Tass news agency quoted the Iranian embassy as saying on Monday.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Additional reporting by Sam Wilkin in Dubai; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.