Iran resumes natural gas flow to Turkey: Mehr agency

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran resumed the flow of natural gas to Turkey on Monday, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported, after an explosion last week damaged part of the pipeline connecting the two countries and cut off supply.

“The export of Iran’s natural gas to Turkey resumed a few minutes ago after a request by Turkey and after the damaged pipeline was repaired,” Mehr reported.

Iran is Turkey’s second-largest gas supplier after Russia, supplying around 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Sabotage is common on pipelines leading into Turkey from Iran and Iraq, where Kurdish separatist militants are based.

Iranian security forces have regularly fought rebels from PJAK, which also has bases in the border provinces of neighboring Iraq.

PJAK is an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which took up arms in 1984 to fight for an ethnic homeland in southeast Turkey. Both Tehran and Washington have called PJAK a terrorist organization.