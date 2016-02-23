FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British-Iranian journalist released from jail in Tehran: friend
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 23, 2016 / 2:03 PM / in 2 years

British-Iranian journalist released from jail in Tehran: friend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A former BBC journalist with joint British-Iranian nationality was released on bail from prison in Tehran on Tuesday, his friend said, almost three weeks after being detained on unspecified charges.

Bahman Daroshafaei, 34, who lives in Iran and works as a translator and writer, was detained at his home on Feb. 3. He had worked in London for the BBC’s Persian-language service until 2014.

“His release was a surprise to him. He said they came and told him to pack and leave,” his friend, who asked not to be named, said in a telephone call with Reuters.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Sam Wilkin and Andrew Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.