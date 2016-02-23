British-Iranian journalist released from jail in Tehran: friend

DUBAI (Reuters) - A former BBC journalist with joint British-Iranian nationality was released on bail from prison in Tehran on Tuesday, his friend said, almost three weeks after being detained on unspecified charges.

Bahman Daroshafaei, 34, who lives in Iran and works as a translator and writer, was detained at his home on Feb. 3. He had worked in London for the BBC’s Persian-language service until 2014.

“His release was a surprise to him. He said they came and told him to pack and leave,” his friend, who asked not to be named, said in a telephone call with Reuters.