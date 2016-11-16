Germany will try to ensure Iran nuclear deal survives with Trump

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany said on Wednesday it would try to ensure a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and the United States, Europe and Russia reached last year would remain in place under a new U.S. administration led by President-elect Donald Trump.

"You can be sure that we will try to convince this (Trump) administration that what we agreed one and a half years ago and have since implemented, both in words and deeds, remains, from our point of view, the right policy," a foreign ministry spokesman told a regular government news conference.

Earlier, an Iranian central bank official said he expected no longer-term negative effects from the election of Trump despite the anti-Iranian stance he showed in the U.S. election campaign.