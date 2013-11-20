FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's leader wants friendly relations with United States
November 20, 2013 / 8:02 AM / 4 years ago

Iran's leader wants friendly relations with United States

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves to his supporters before starting his speech in the province of Kermanshah, west of Tehran October 15, 2011. REUTERS/khamenei.ir/Handout

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday Tehran wanted friendly ties with all countries, including the United States, on the day Iran begins a new round of talks with world powers on its disputed nuclear program.

“We want to have friendly relations with all nations, even the United States,” he told an audience of Basij militiamen. “We are not hostile to the American nation. They are like other nations in the world,” he said.

“Death to America,” the militiamen chanted in response.

Reporting by Marcus George; Writing by Jon Hemming; Editing by Andrew Heavens

