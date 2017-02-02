Iran calls U.S. remarks on missile test 'repetitive, baseless and provocative'

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran said on Thursday the U.S. National Security Advisor's (NSA) comments on the recent ballistic missile test were "repetitive, baseless and provocative", state TV quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying.

"Instead of thanking Iran for its continued fight against terrorism, the American government is practically helping the terrorists by claims about Iran that are baseless, repetitive and provocative," Ghasemi said.

U.S. president Donald Trump's senior security aide Michael Flynn condemned Wednesday's missile test, calling it a "provocative" breach of a U.N. Security Council resolution.