FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House says world powers are united in Iran talks
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 12, 2013 / 7:01 PM / 4 years ago

White House says world powers are united in Iran talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) gestures next to European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton during a news conference after nuclear talks at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that world powers are united in their effort to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran in spite of signs of a split.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said the United States and its key allies were united in Geneva at a round of talks that ended on Saturday and that “we remain united.”

The Geneva talks broke up without a deal. French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said afterward that France would not accept a “fool’s game,” an indication that Paris opposed the deal that was being negotiated.

Carney said the United States is still working toward a deal. More talks are scheduled for later this month. He said any deal that is reached would be one that “absolutely meets our standards” that would be a verifiable way to ensure Iran is not developing a nuclear weapon.

“We need to pursue this. We need to see if Iran is serious,” he said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Will Dunham)

This story was refiled to fix day in the first paragraph: Tuesday instead of Monday

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.