7 months ago
White House says will respond to Iran's missile test, other actions
February 2, 2017 / 6:26 PM / 7 months ago

White House says will respond to Iran's missile test, other actions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it would respond to Iran's ballistic missile test and other hostile actions, a day after President Donald Trump's national security adviser put Tehran on "notice," but it stopped short of providing any details.

"We will have further updates for you on those additional actions, but clearly (national security adviser Michael Flynn) warned to make sure that Iran understood that they are on notice that this is not going unresponded to," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander

