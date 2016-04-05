FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia not transferring ballistic missile equipment to Iran: U.S. official
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 5, 2016 / 3:58 PM / a year ago

Russia not transferring ballistic missile equipment to Iran: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday Russia is complying with its commitments not to transfer ballistic missile equipment to Iran.

“We’ve got a commitment ... from the Russians in terms of working to prohibit the transfer of technologies to Iran’s ballistic missile program,” Thomas Shannon, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, told a Senate hearing. “... They are complying with their commitment not to transfer these kinds of technology or to facilitate the transfer.”

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.