FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 minutes ago
Iran says jails U.S. dual national for 10 years for spying
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#SteelTariffs
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Wimbledon champion Muguruza eyes more trophies not rankings
Sports
Wimbledon champion Muguruza eyes more trophies not rankings
Elon Musk’s Down-Under energy storage wager
breakingviews
Elon Musk’s Down-Under energy storage wager
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 16, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 2 minutes ago

Iran says jails U.S. dual national for 10 years for spying

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Iran's national flags are seen on a square in Tehran, Iran February 10, 2012.Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - An Iranian court has sentenced U.S. dual national to 10 years in jail on spying charges, Iran's Judiciary spokesman said on Sunday, the latest case of dual nationals held on security charges in the country.

The spokesman did not name the person or give details on when the sentence was passed but said the person was a citizen of the United States and an unnamed country other than Iran.

"This person, who was gathering information and was directly guided by America, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but the sentence can be appealed," spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on state television.

It was not immediately clear whether Mohseni Ejei was referring to Nizar Zakka, a Lebanese citizen with permanent U.S. residency, who has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and a $4.2 million fine after he was found guilty of collaborating against the state, according to his U.S.-based lawyer who spoke to reporters in September.

Several Iranian dual nationals from the United States, Britain, Austria, Canada and France have been detained in the past year and are being kept behind bars on charges including espionage and collaborating with hostile governments.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Sami Aboudi and David Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.