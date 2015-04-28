FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seized ship being escorted to Iran's Bandar Abbas - charterer
April 28, 2015 / 10:44 PM / 2 years ago

Seized ship being escorted to Iran's Bandar Abbas - charterer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A cargo ship seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards forces is being escorted to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas after it was approached in international waters, the shipping line which is hiring the vessel said on Tuesday.

“According to our information the vessel is currently being escorted towards Bandar Abbas in Iran by Iranian patrol boats,” Maersk Line spokesman Michael Christian Storgaard said. He said the shipping line was exploring options to resolve the situation.

Reuters tracking data showed the ship, the Maersk Tigris, still at anchor some 12 km (8 miles) off Bandar Abbas at 2026 GMT.

Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Janet Lawrence

