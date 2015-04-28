FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No indications of Iran directing U.S. ship to Iranian port: U.S. official
#World News
April 28, 2015 / 3:04 PM / 2 years ago

No indications of Iran directing U.S. ship to Iranian port: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There are no indications so far that any U.S. ship is being directed by Iranian forces into an Iranian port, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity to discuss the situation, said the United States was still working to get clarity on the situation after Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said an Iranian “force” seized a U.S. cargo ship in the Gulf on Tuesday and directed it to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.

The channel said the force had “opened fire” on the U.S. ship, which had 34 U.S. sailors aboard.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Bill Trott

