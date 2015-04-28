FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran interception of cargo vessel appears 'provocative': Pentagon
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 28, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 2 years ago

Iran interception of cargo vessel appears 'provocative': Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Tuesday said Iran’s interception of a Marshall Islands-flagged cargo vessel appeared to be a “provocative” act, but U.S. officials did not have all the facts surrounding the incident.

Colonel Steve Warren, a Pentagon spokesman, said the decision by Iranian naval forces to fire warning shots over the bow of the ship was “inappropriate.” He said a U.S. Navy destroyer was headed in that direction to monitor the situation.

A U.S. Navy maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft was also dispatched. It was not clear what the U.S. defense obligation was to the Pacific island nation.

“At first appearance it does seem to be provocative behavior, but again we don’t have all the facts yet,” Warren told a Pentagon news briefing.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and David Alexander; Editing by Emily Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.