U.S. Navy might accompany other nations' ships in Strait of Hormuz
May 1, 2015 / 4:39 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Navy might accompany other nations' ships in Strait of Hormuz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military signaled on Friday it may allow warships to accompany other nations’ vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, after Iran’s seizure of a container ship this week prompted the Navy to start accompanying U.S.-flagged vessels.

“Our current plans are for accompanying U.S.-flagged ships, although there are discussions with other nations to include their vessels as well,” said Colonel Patrick Ryder, a spokesman at the U.S. military’s Central Command, declining to identify the other countries.

Reporting by David Alexander, Writing by Phil Stewart

