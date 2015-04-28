Iranian navy seized ship under court order: Fars news agency

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Iranian navy seized a ship on Tuesday at the request of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization, the English-language service of Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

“The ship is a trade vessel and has been seized by the Iranian navy,” said Fars, citing what it called an informed source.

“The ship was seized after a relevant court order was issued for its confiscation,” the source was quoted as saying, referring to differences between the ports organization and the vessel’s owner. It did not identify the owner.