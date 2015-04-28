Ship incident in Gulf does not have political dimension - Iranian agency

DUBAI (Reuters) - An incident involving a cargo vessel in the Gulf on Tuesday has no military or political dimension, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported an unidentified source as saying.

“This has no relation to military or political matters, but rather to civil matters that the ports authority can respond to,” the source told Tasnim.

Iranian forces boarded a Marshall Islands-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf on Tuesday after patrol boats fired warning shots across its bow and ordered it deeper into Iranian waters, the Pentagon said.