Iran's Rouhani says U.S. ties do not have to be hostile forever
September 26, 2014 / 8:53 PM / 3 years ago

Iran's Rouhani says U.S. ties do not have to be hostile forever

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday that his country’s ties with the United States do not have to be hostile forever and that “one day this will change.”

“It is not written in stone that the relationship between Iran and the U.S. must be hostile forever. One day this will change,” he said, adding that it was up to both governments to create the conditions.

The United States cut off diplomatic ties with Tehran during a hostage crisis after the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Parisa Hafezi, editing by Michelle Nichols

