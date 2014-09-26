Iran's Rouhani says U.S. ties do not have to be hostile forever

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday that his country’s ties with the United States do not have to be hostile forever and that “one day this will change.”

“It is not written in stone that the relationship between Iran and the U.S. must be hostile forever. One day this will change,” he said, adding that it was up to both governments to create the conditions.

The United States cut off diplomatic ties with Tehran during a hostage crisis after the 1979 Islamic revolution.