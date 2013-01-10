FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. urges greater diligence by banks on Iran sanctions
#Politics
January 10, 2013 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. urges greater diligence by banks on Iran sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury urged U.S. financial institutions on Thursday to exercise greater diligence in processing transactions for foreign exchange houses and trading firms that may seek to evade financial sanctions on Iran.

“The purpose of this advisory is to alert U.S. financial institutions to practices being used to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran and, accordingly, to suggest enhanced due diligence,” it said. “The advisory is not intended to suggest that U.S. financial institutions close accounts they hold for third-country exchange houses and/or trading companies.”

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
