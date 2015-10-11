FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington Post says Iran statement on reporter trial is 'puzzling'
October 11, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 2 years ago

Washington Post says Iran statement on reporter trial is 'puzzling'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Washington Post said on Sunday an Iranian ruling on espionage charges against its reporter Jason Rezaian was “vague and puzzling”, and it was not clear whether it included a verdict and sentence.

An Iranian judiciary spokesman said on Sunday a ruling had been issued but that it could be appealed and is not final.

“We have no further information at this time and it is not clear whether this ruling includes a verdict or a sentence – or even whether its contents have  been communicated to Jason or his lawyer,” Post Executive Editor Martin Baron said in a statement.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Peter Graff

