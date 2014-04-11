Iran says U.S. visa decision on U.N. envoy pick 'regrettable'

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A U.S. decision to not issue a visa for an Iranian official to allow him to become Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations was “regrettable,” a spokesman for Iran’s mission to the United Nations said on Friday.

“It is a regrettable decision by the U.S. Administration which is in contravention of international law, the obligation of the host country and the inherent right of sovereign member states to designate their representatives to the United Nations,” spokesman Hamid Babaei said in a statement.