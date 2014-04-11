FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says U.S. visa decision on U.N. envoy pick 'regrettable'
#World News
April 11, 2014 / 7:38 PM / 3 years ago

Iran says U.S. visa decision on U.N. envoy pick 'regrettable'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A U.S. decision to not issue a visa for an Iranian official to allow him to become Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations was “regrettable,” a spokesman for Iran’s mission to the United Nations said on Friday.

“It is a regrettable decision by the U.S. Administration which is in contravention of international law, the obligation of the host country and the inherent right of sovereign member states to designate their representatives to the United Nations,” spokesman Hamid Babaei said in a statement.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish

