White House: Congress' opportunity to nix Iran nuclear deal ends September 17

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The 60-day period that the U.S. Congress gave itself to vote against the international deal with Iran over its nuclear program ends on Sept. 17, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

”They essentially had 60 days to play the spoiler,“ said White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest. ”Congress’ opportunity to play that role will expire next week. And that will be good news and it will mean the international community can move forward with implementing the agreement