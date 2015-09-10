FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House: Congress' opportunity to nix Iran nuclear deal ends September 17
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 10, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

White House: Congress' opportunity to nix Iran nuclear deal ends September 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The 60-day period that the U.S. Congress gave itself to vote against the international deal with Iran over its nuclear program ends on Sept. 17, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

”They essentially had 60 days to play the spoiler,“ said White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest. ”Congress’ opportunity to play that role will expire next week. And that will be good news and it will mean the international community can move forward with implementing the agreement

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.