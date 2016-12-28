FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Iran says it warns off foreign planes near Gulf coast
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 28, 2016 / 9:08 AM / 8 months ago

Iran says it warns off foreign planes near Gulf coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has warned off foreign surveillance planes that have tried to approach its forces during air defense exercises on the Gulf coast, an Iranian military spokesman said on Wednesday.

"In the past three days, more than 12 warnings have been issued to aircraft from outside the region to refrain from approaching the airspace of the maneuver area," said Brigadier-General Abbas Farajpour Alamdari, quoted by the official news agency IRNA.

The semi-official news agency Tasnim said the warnings were given to U.S. Navy planes and drones that had approached the annual air drills.

There was no immediate U.S. reaction to the report.

Authorities have said that the recently delivered Russian S-300 surface-to-air defense system and locally made missiles, as well as radar and electronic warfare equipment, are among weapons tested in the war games stretching over three southern provinces.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.