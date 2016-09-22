Iran now self-sufficient in wheat, hopes to export soon: president

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Iran has become self-sufficient in wheat and aims to export wheat in the coming months, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday.
"We had a good year that led Iran to stop importing wheat. We are planning to export wheat in the coming months," Rouhani told a news conference in New York.
Iran has been a major wheat importer in recent years as the country aimed to guarantee local food supplies and curb political tensions, although its needs have varied partly due to erratic domestic production.
