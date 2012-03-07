FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 killed in North Iraq car bomb and suicide attack
March 7, 2012 / 12:07 PM / in 6 years

12 killed in North Iraq car bomb and suicide attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSUL, Iraq (Reuters) - A car bomb followed by an attack by a bomber wearing an explosive vest killed 12 people in the northern Iraqi town of Tal Afar on Wednesday, police said.

A local official in Tal Afar said: “A parked car bomb exploded near a restaurant in central Tal Afar. Minutes later, a suicide bomber blew himself up in the crowd.”

Police and the official said 12 people had been killed and 15 were wounded in the attack. Tal Afar is near the border with Syria, about 420 km (260 miles) north of Baghdad and just west of the volatile northern city of Mosul.

Reporting by Jamal al-Badrani in Mosul; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Louise Ireland

