Bomb kills 14 Shi'ite pilgrims in Baghdad's Sadr City

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A bomb killed 14 Shi‘ite pilgrims in the Sadr City area of Baghdad on Sunday, after two other deadly explosions killed 20 people in the capital just ahead of Ashura, a religious festival targeted by suicide bombers in the past.

The bomb in Sadr City exploded near a tent used by pilgrims preparing for Ashura, when millions of Shi‘ites will commemorate the slaying of Prophet Mohammad’s grandson Hussein at the Battle of Kerbala in 680 AD.