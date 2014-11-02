FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bomb kills 14 Shi'ite pilgrims in Baghdad's Sadr City
#World News
November 2, 2014

Bomb kills 14 Shi'ite pilgrims in Baghdad's Sadr City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A bomb killed 14 Shi‘ite pilgrims in the Sadr City area of Baghdad on Sunday, after two other deadly explosions killed 20 people in the capital just ahead of Ashura, a religious festival targeted by suicide bombers in the past.

The bomb in Sadr City exploded near a tent used by pilgrims preparing for Ashura, when millions of Shi‘ites will commemorate the slaying of Prophet Mohammad’s grandson Hussein at the Battle of Kerbala in 680 AD.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
