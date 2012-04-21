Roadside blasts in Baghdad kill three: Sources

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Two roadside bombs exploded in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Saturday, killing three people and wounding 15, police and hospital sources said, two days after several blasts killed 36 people across Iraq.

The two blasts went off at the same time in the mainly Shi‘ite al-Shuaala neighborhood.

Three mortars were also fired at a police station wounding seven people in the town of Al-Musayyab near Hilla, 90 kms (55 miles) south of Baghdad, police sources said.

Heightened tension between Shi‘ites, Sunnis and Kurds in the coalition government since U.S. troops withdrew in December has raised fears of a return to sectarian violence of the kind that pushed Iraq to the brink of civil war a few years ago.

The country is less violent than at the height of that conflict in 2006-07, but bombings and killings still happen daily, often aimed at Shi‘ite areas and local security forces.