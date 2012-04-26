Baghdad blasts kill 5, wound 27: sources

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A roadside bomb and a car bomb exploded in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Thursday, killing 5 civilians and wounding 27 people, police and hospital sources said.

The roadside blast happened in the Sadr city area and targeted an Iraqi army checkpoint. The car bomb exploded in the Hurriya district and appeared to be aimed at a passing police patrol.

Six members of the security forces were among the wounded, police sources said.

Last week at least 36 people were killed and almost 150 wounded by more than 20 bombings that were claimed by al Qaeda’s affiliate in the country.

Heightened tension between Shi‘ites, Sunnis and Kurds in the coalition government since U.S. troops withdrew in December has raised fears of a return to sectarian violence of the kind that pushed Iraq to the brink of civil war a few years ago.

The country is less violent than at the height of that conflict in 2006-07, but bombings and killings still happen daily, often aimed at Shi‘ite areas and local security forces.