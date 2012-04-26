FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baghdad blasts kill 5, wound 27: sources
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 26, 2012 / 1:48 PM / in 5 years

Baghdad blasts kill 5, wound 27: sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A roadside bomb and a car bomb exploded in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Thursday, killing 5 civilians and wounding 27 people, police and hospital sources said.

The roadside blast happened in the Sadr city area and targeted an Iraqi army checkpoint. The car bomb exploded in the Hurriya district and appeared to be aimed at a passing police patrol.

Six members of the security forces were among the wounded, police sources said.

Last week at least 36 people were killed and almost 150 wounded by more than 20 bombings that were claimed by al Qaeda’s affiliate in the country.

Heightened tension between Shi‘ites, Sunnis and Kurds in the coalition government since U.S. troops withdrew in December has raised fears of a return to sectarian violence of the kind that pushed Iraq to the brink of civil war a few years ago.

The country is less violent than at the height of that conflict in 2006-07, but bombings and killings still happen daily, often aimed at Shi‘ite areas and local security forces.

Reporting by Raheem Salman; Editing by Barry Malone

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.