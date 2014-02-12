FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bombs kill at least 17 across Iraq: police and medics
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 12, 2014 / 7:54 PM / 4 years ago

Bombs kill at least 17 across Iraq: police and medics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HILLA, Iraq (Reuters) - At least 17 civilians and soldiers were killed in car and roadside bomb attacks across Iraq on Wednesday, police and medics said.

No group claimed responsibility for any of the attacks, but Sunni Islamists and other insurgents have been regaining ground in a violent campaign to destabilize Iraq’s Shi‘ite-led government.

More than 1,000 people were killed in attacks across the country in January alone in a trend of intensifying violence that made last year the bloodiest since 2008, when sectarian warfare began to abate from its height.

In the deadliest incident, six soldiers were killed when a roadside bomb exploded near their patrol in the town of Mussayab, 60 km (40 miles) south of Baghdad, police and medical sources said. Four others were seriously wounded.

A mortar attack in the same town killed one civilian, police said.

Further north in Tuz Khurmato, two separate bomb blasts killed six people, police and medical sources said.

In Salman Pak, 45 km (25 miles) south of Baghdad, a car bomb exploded in busy street, killing two people, police said.

Two others were killed by a bomb attached to their vehicle in Buhriz, 60 km (35 miles) northeast of Baghdad, police said.

The army is currently locked in a standoff with militants who overran the city of Falluja in the western province of Anbar on January 1.

Among them are members of al Qaeda splinter group, the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), which is also fighting across the border in Syria.

Reporting by Ali al-Rubaie in Hilla, Additional reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud in Kirkuk and Kareem Raheem in Baghdad; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.