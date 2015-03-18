Iraq may issue $5 billion bonds, to pay oil firms soon: minister

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq is considering an international issue of $5 billion worth of five-year, U.S. dollar-denominated bonds to help cover its budget deficit, and will soon start paying some debts to foreign oil companies, Finance Minister Hoshiyar Zebari said on Wednesday.

“For the government bonds, we will start the discussions with Citibank and Deutsche Bank tomorrow,” Zebari told Reuters, referring to the two banks Baghdad has engaged to advise on the issue.

“We are thinking of borrowing through the issuance of government bonds worth $5 billion, to be sold outside of Iraq.”

A $5 billion bond issue could prove a large amount for international investors to digest at one time, especially given political and economic instability in Iraq. Zebari did not elaborate on the timing or financial terms of the plan.

He also said his ministry had issued 4 trillion Iraqi dinars of one-year Treasury bills, equivalent to about $3.5 billion, in the domestic market on behalf of the oil ministry, and might issue a further $1.5 billion worth of such bills.

The money is now available for Iraq to pay international oil companies, he said. “I think we will start to pay the IOCs on the 1st of April.”

Cheap oil is ravaging Iraq’s state finances. The government has projected a budget deficit of roughly $21 billion this year and it has been building up debts to the companies developing its oil fields.

Western companies, including Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Exxon Mobil, are working at Iraq’s southern fields under service contracts, which are currently based on a fixed dollar fee for additional volumes produced.

Because of the oil price plunge since last June, the amount of crude needed to pay the companies has roughly doubled -- reducing revenue for a government fighting an Islamic State insurgency.

“We allocated $12 billion in the budget to the oil ministry, but they wanted more to pay the IOCs to stimulate production,” Zebari said.

“We are resorting to Treasury bills on behalf of the oil ministry in order to help them.”