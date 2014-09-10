Iraqi PM Abadi appeals to international community for help against Islamic State

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi called on Wednesday for the international community to help Iraq fight Islamic State, urging them “to act immediately to stop the spread of this cancer”

“Of course our role is to defend our country, but the international community is responsible for protecting Iraq and protecting Iraqis and the whole region,” Abadi said at the close of his meeting with US Secretary of State John Kerry, who was on a surprise visit to Baghdad.

Abadi said there was ”a role for the international community, for the United Nations” in tackling the threat of Islamic State in neighboring Syria.