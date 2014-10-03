Iraqi PM calls on political forces to unite: state TV

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi addresses a meeting of the United Nations Security Council at the 69th U.N. General Assembly in New York, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi called on Iraq’s bickering political factions on Friday to unite.

In a message to mark the Muslim holy feast of Eid, Abadi said the battle against Islamic State insurgents would continue to the end.

“I call on the political forces to unite and to disavow differences,” he told state television.

Abadi, a moderate Shi‘ite Islamist, has tried to heal the deep fractures among Iraq’s Shi‘ite, Sunni and Kurdish elite since taking over from Nuri al-Maliki in August.