FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraqi PM calls on political forces to unite: state TV
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 3, 2014 / 6:08 PM / 3 years ago

Iraqi PM calls on political forces to unite: state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi addresses a meeting of the United Nations Security Council at the 69th U.N. General Assembly in New York, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi called on Iraq’s bickering political factions on Friday to unite.

In a message to mark the Muslim holy feast of Eid, Abadi said the battle against Islamic State insurgents would continue to the end.

“I call on the political forces to unite and to disavow differences,” he told state television.

Abadi, a moderate Shi‘ite Islamist, has tried to heal the deep fractures among Iraq’s Shi‘ite, Sunni and Kurdish elite since taking over from Nuri al-Maliki in August.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.