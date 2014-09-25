FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYC mass transit security beefed up before new warning: governor
#World News
September 25, 2014

NYC mass transit security beefed up before new warning: governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday he was aware of a report of potential threats to U.S. subway systems and that authorities had already begun to beef up security at New York City mass transit sites before the latest warning.

“I want to assure the people of New York that we are monitoring these reports closely and are in close communication with officials in Washington,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Cuomo said the enhanced security was part of a bi-state initiative announced on Wednesday with New Jersey Governor Christie. The initiative comes in response to possible threats to U.S. targets raised by Islamic State militants in the Middle East.

Reporting By Frank McGurty; Editing by Bill Trott

