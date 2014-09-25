No threat against Washington Metro rail, bus systems: spokesman

(Reuters) - There is no specific or credible threat against Washington’s area rail or bus systems, a spokesman for the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority said on Thursday.

“We are aware of the reporting out of the Middle East,” spokesman Dan Stessel said in an email. “Based on the information we have at this time, there remains no specific or credible threat against the Metrorail or Metrobus systems.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said his country had received “credible” intelligence that Islamic State militants planned to launch attacks on subway systems in Paris and the United States.