U.S. has no evidence of any Islamic State plot against subways: sources
September 25, 2014 / 4:33 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. has no evidence of any Islamic State plot against subways: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has no evidence to back up an Iraqi claim that Islamic State forces were plotting to attack U.S. subway systems, two senior U.S. government security officials told Reuters on Thursday.

In the past, the United States had received threats that various militant groups were targeting such transportation systems but there is no recent information about an imminent plan by Islamic State, one official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

A separate source in Congress said lawmakers and staff had not been briefed on any current Islamic State threats against subways in U.S. cities.

Earlier on Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said Iraq had received “credible” intelligence that Islamic State militants plan to attack subway systems in Paris and the United States.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
