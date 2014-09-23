FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain close to joining U.S.-led air strikes against Islamic State: sources
September 23, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Britain close to joining U.S.-led air strikes against Islamic State: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER England (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron may announce as early as Wednesday that Britain is ready to join air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and that he plans to seek parliament’s approval for such action, government sources said on Tuesday.

Cameron hasn’t yet decided whether Britain would take part in strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria because of legal issues, one source said, and any announcement on Iraq would be to join strikes in principle and not herald immediate action.

Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
