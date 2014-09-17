U.S. House backs plan to arm and train moderate Syrian rebels

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to approve President Barack Obama’s plan to arm and train Syrian rebels to battle Islamic State, a major part of his campaign to “degrade and destroy” the Sunni militants.

The House approved the measure authorizing the training plan until Dec. 11 by a vote of 273-156. While it was passed with bipartisan support, it was opposed by significant numbers of Democrats and Republicans.

The measure is attached to a stopgap spending spill also expected to pass the House on Wednesday.

The legislation must be passed by the Senate before it can be sent to Obama to sign into law.