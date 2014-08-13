FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maliki's Dawa Party backs his replacement as Iraq PM
August 13, 2014 / 8:56 PM / 3 years ago

Maliki's Dawa Party backs his replacement as Iraq PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The Dawa Party of Iraq’s Nuri al-Maliki on Wednesday called on Iraqi politicians to work with his replacement as prime minister, Haider al-Abadi, to form a new government.

In a statement, the Dawa Party said it “called on political blocs to cooperate with the constitutionally designated prime minister, Mr. Abadi, and accelerate the formation of a government in the defined time period.”

Maliki has refused to stand aside.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz

