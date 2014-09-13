FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron says will hunt down 'murderers' of David Haines
September 13, 2014 / 11:19 PM / 3 years ago

UK's Cameron says will hunt down 'murderers' of David Haines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks during a visit to the offices of financial company Scottish Widows in Edinburgh, Scotland September 10, 2014. REUTERS/James Glossop/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Saturday the murder of aid worker David Haines by Islamic State was an act of pure evil and vowed to bring his killers to justice however long it takes.

“This is a despicable and appalling murder of an innocent aid worker. It is an act of pure evil. My heart goes out to the family of David Haines who have shown extraordinary courage and fortitude throughout this ordeal,” he said in a statement released by Downing Street.

“We will do everything in our power to hunt down these murderers and ensure they face justice, however long it takes.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Writing by Oliver Holmes

